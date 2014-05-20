May 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Landesbank Baden-Wurttemberg (LBBW)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date May 27, 2026
Coupon 2.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.719
Reoffer yield 2.92 pct
Spread 177 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 217.3bp
Over the 2.5 pct 2021 DBR
Payment Date May 27, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole-CIB, Deutsche Bank, HSBC,
LBBW & UniCredit
Ratings A2 (Moody's) & A+ (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1072249045
