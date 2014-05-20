May 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Landesbank Baden-Wurttemberg (LBBW)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date May 27, 2026

Coupon 2.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.719

Reoffer yield 2.92 pct

Spread 177 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 217.3bp

Over the 2.5 pct 2021 DBR

Payment Date May 27, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole-CIB, Deutsche Bank, HSBC,

LBBW & UniCredit

Ratings A2 (Moody's) & A+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1072249045

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)