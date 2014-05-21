* Indian shares may start flat as foreign investors snapped
their one-month buying streak on Tuesday, while profit-taking
after latest record closing highs in the previous session may
also weigh.
* NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange
rise 0.25 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan
index falls 0.05 percent.
* Foreign institutional investors sold Indian cash shares worth
1.04 billion rupees ($17.8 million) on Tuesday, their first
sales since April 16, provisional data from the National Stock
Exchange and Securities Exchange Board of India showed.
* Asian shares caught Wall Street's gloom in early trading,
while the dollar languished for a sixth straight session against
the yen.
* Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan on Tuesday
reiterated his call for fiscal discipline, saying it is
essential for India to achieve sustainable economic growth.
* Also, the central bank on Tuesday released a draft circular
allowing banks to provide partial credit enhancement to
corporate bonds issued for funding infrastructure projects by
companies.
* Indian generic drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's
response to an import ban on one of its plants lacked
"sufficient corrective actions," the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration said in a warning letter published on Tuesday.
