* Indian shares may start flat as foreign investors snapped their one-month buying streak on Tuesday, while profit-taking after latest record closing highs in the previous session may also weigh. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange rise 0.25 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index falls 0.05 percent. * Foreign institutional investors sold Indian cash shares worth 1.04 billion rupees ($17.8 million) on Tuesday, their first sales since April 16, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange and Securities Exchange Board of India showed. * Asian shares caught Wall Street's gloom in early trading, while the dollar languished for a sixth straight session against the yen. * Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan on Tuesday reiterated his call for fiscal discipline, saying it is essential for India to achieve sustainable economic growth. * Also, the central bank on Tuesday released a draft circular allowing banks to provide partial credit enhancement to corporate bonds issued for funding infrastructure projects by companies. * Indian generic drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's response to an import ban on one of its plants lacked "sufficient corrective actions," the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a warning letter published on Tuesday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)