* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield may open
little changed, around 8.83-8.84 percent versus its close of
8.85 percent, due to caution before Friday's debt sale, while
demand for long-end bonds is likely from insurance companies and
pension funds, traders said.
* The Reserve Bank of India will sell bonds worth 160 billion
rupees ($2.72 billion) on Friday, which includes 70 billion
rupees of the 10-year benchmark 2023 bonds.
* Traders cite the possibility of little impact from comments of
RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan, who reiterated his call for fiscal
discipline, saying it is essential for India to achieve
sustainable growth in the coming years.
* The 10-year bond yield is seen moving in a 8.78-8.85 percent
band during the session.
($1 = 58.7600 Indian Rupees)
