* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield may open little changed, around 8.83-8.84 percent versus its close of 8.85 percent, due to caution before Friday's debt sale, while demand for long-end bonds is likely from insurance companies and pension funds, traders said. * The Reserve Bank of India will sell bonds worth 160 billion rupees ($2.72 billion) on Friday, which includes 70 billion rupees of the 10-year benchmark 2023 bonds. * Traders cite the possibility of little impact from comments of RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan, who reiterated his call for fiscal discipline, saying it is essential for India to achieve sustainable growth in the coming years. * The 10-year bond yield is seen moving in a 8.78-8.85 percent band during the session. ($1 = 58.7600 Indian Rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)