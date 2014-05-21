* USD/INR may open stronger at 58.66 versus its close
of 58.63/64 on Tuesday, due to persisting demand from importers,
particularly oil companies.
* The market will closely monitor foreign inflows into local
equities and debt, even as recent strong inflows may continue to
support the local currency, traders said.
* Overseas investors have been a big reason for the gains this
year, having net bought around $14.3 billion in shares since
Narendra Modi was declared the Bharatiya Janata Party's prime
ministerial candidate on Sept. 13.
* Sharper gains for the rupee are unlikely because of the
central bank's intervention, traders said.
* Intervention from the Reserve Bank of India has been capping
broader gains for the rupee, traders said, as the central bank
builds up currency reserves and is drafting a game plan to
protect the rupee against the sort of rout that alarmed
policymakers and investors last year.
* The pair was trading at 58.65/67 in the spot NDF market
in Singapore.
* NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange
rise 0.27 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan
index falls 0.09 percent.
* The index of the dollar against six major currencies
down 0.01 percent.
* The pair is seen moving in a 58.50 to 58.90 range during the
session.