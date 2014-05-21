* USD/INR may open stronger at 58.66 versus its close of 58.63/64 on Tuesday, due to persisting demand from importers, particularly oil companies. * The market will closely monitor foreign inflows into local equities and debt, even as recent strong inflows may continue to support the local currency, traders said. * Overseas investors have been a big reason for the gains this year, having net bought around $14.3 billion in shares since Narendra Modi was declared the Bharatiya Janata Party's prime ministerial candidate on Sept. 13. * Sharper gains for the rupee are unlikely because of the central bank's intervention, traders said. * Intervention from the Reserve Bank of India has been capping broader gains for the rupee, traders said, as the central bank builds up currency reserves and is drafting a game plan to protect the rupee against the sort of rout that alarmed policymakers and investors last year. * The pair was trading at 58.65/67 in the spot NDF market in Singapore. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange rise 0.27 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index falls 0.09 percent. * The index of the dollar against six major currencies down 0.01 percent. * The pair is seen moving in a 58.50 to 58.90 range during the session.