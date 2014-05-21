* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.82 percent on the back of some buying by long term investors but cautiousness ahead of the debt sale on Friday is likely to keep yields in a tight range. * Over the last five straight trading sessions, the others category of investors including LIC, pension and insurance firms and the central bank have purchased 34.07 billion rupees worth of bonds despite a broad selling pressure on debt. * The 10-year paper is seen in a 8.82 percent to 8.88 percent range during the session. * Traders will watch movements in the rupee for direction during the session. * India will sell bonds worth 160 billion rupees ($2.74 billion) on Friday, including 70 billion rupees of the 10-year benchmark 2023 bonds. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)