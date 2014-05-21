* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3
basis points at 8.82 percent on the back of some buying by long
term investors but cautiousness ahead of the debt sale on Friday
is likely to keep yields in a tight range.
* Over the last five straight trading sessions, the others
category of investors including LIC, pension and insurance firms
and the central bank have purchased 34.07 billion rupees worth
of bonds despite a broad selling pressure on debt.
* The 10-year paper is seen in a 8.82 percent to 8.88 percent
range during the session.
* Traders will watch movements in the rupee for direction during
the session.
* India will sell bonds worth 160 billion rupees ($2.74 billion)
on Friday, including 70 billion rupees of the 10-year benchmark
2023 bonds.
