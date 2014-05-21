(Corrects first bullet point to note BSE and NSE indexes fell,
not gained)
* India's BSE index is down 0.36 percent, while the
broader NSE index is 0.35 percent lower.
* Foreign investors sold Indian cash shares worth a net 1.04
billion rupees ($17.8 million) on Tuesday, their first sales
since April 16, provisional data from the NSE and SEBI showed.
* Recent outperformers fall: Larsen & Toubro declines
1 percent, while HDFC Bank is down 0.4 percent.
* Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd falls 1.2 percent
after the U.S. FDA said on Tuesday that the drug maker' response
to a U.S. import ban on one of its plants lacked "sufficient
corrective actions."
* But some domestic-oriented stocks continue to gain: NTPC
gains 3 percent, while Bank of Baroda is up
1.5 percent.
