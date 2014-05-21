(Corrects first bullet point to note BSE and NSE indexes fell, not gained) * India's BSE index is down 0.36 percent, while the broader NSE index is 0.35 percent lower. * Foreign investors sold Indian cash shares worth a net 1.04 billion rupees ($17.8 million) on Tuesday, their first sales since April 16, provisional data from the NSE and SEBI showed. * Recent outperformers fall: Larsen & Toubro declines 1 percent, while HDFC Bank is down 0.4 percent. * Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd falls 1.2 percent after the U.S. FDA said on Tuesday that the drug maker' response to a U.S. import ban on one of its plants lacked "sufficient corrective actions." * But some domestic-oriented stocks continue to gain: NTPC gains 3 percent, while Bank of Baroda is up 1.5 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)