* USD/INR rises to 58.79/81 versus its close of 58.63/64 on Tuesday, as importers, especially oil companies, step in to buy dollars. * Traders expect some consolidation in the rupee, with USD/INR expected to hover above the 11-month low of 58.32 per dollar hit on Monday. * Still, continued foreign inflows into local equities and debt could cap broader advances in the USD/INR, traders say. * The pair is seen moving in a 58.50 to 58.80 range during the session.