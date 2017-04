* Shares in India's Gati Ltd, logistics solutions company, surge 5.8 percent after Macquarie Bank buys stocks in the company on Tuesday in a transaction estimated at about 99.5 million rupees ($1.7 million). * Macquarie Bank purchased more than 1 million shares of the company at an average price of 97.02 rupees per share in a block deal on Tuesday, NSE data shows. ($1 = 58.7600 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)