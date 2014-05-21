* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to set a cut-off yield of 8.65 percent at its 91-day treasury bill auction later in the day, below last week's cut-off yield of 8.8550 percent, according to the median of a Reuters poll of 11 traders. * The highest yield polled was 8.76 percent while the lowest was at 8.57 percent on 91-day t-bills. * The RBI is also expected to set a cut-off of 8.75 percent on 182-day t-bills, below the previous cut-off yield of 8.8857 percent, the poll showed. * The highest yield polled was 8.83 percent while the lowest was 8.65 percent on 182-day t-bills. * The RBI will sell 90 billion rupees ($1.53 billion) of 91-day and 60 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills later on Wednesday. ($1 = 58.7600 Indian Rupees) (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com )