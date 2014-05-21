* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to set a cut-off yield
of 8.65 percent at its 91-day treasury bill auction later in the
day, below last week's cut-off yield of 8.8550 percent,
according to the median of a Reuters poll of 11 traders.
* The highest yield polled was 8.76 percent while the lowest was
at 8.57 percent on 91-day t-bills.
* The RBI is also expected to set a cut-off of 8.75 percent on
182-day t-bills, below the previous cut-off yield of 8.8857
percent, the poll showed.
* The highest yield polled was 8.83 percent while the lowest was
8.65 percent on 182-day t-bills.
* The RBI will sell 90 billion rupees ($1.53 billion) of 91-day
and 60 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills later on Wednesday.
($1 = 58.7600 Indian Rupees)
