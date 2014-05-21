* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 7
basis points on the day at 8.78 percent as traders cover short
positions.
* Good demand also seen from long-term investors like pension
and insurance firms, say traders.
* "Market was sitting light and it looked like good levels to
buy. We could see aggressive bidding at Friday's auction too," a
senior trader with a foreign bank said.
* The central bank's draft circular on allowing banks to provide
partial credit enhancement to corporate bonds issued for funding
infrastructure projects by companies was also seen as positive
by markets.
* The 10-year paper is seen moving in a range of 8.75 to 8.85
percent during the rest of the session.
