* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 7 basis points on the day at 8.78 percent as traders cover short positions. * Good demand also seen from long-term investors like pension and insurance firms, say traders. * "Market was sitting light and it looked like good levels to buy. We could see aggressive bidding at Friday's auction too," a senior trader with a foreign bank said. * The central bank's draft circular on allowing banks to provide partial credit enhancement to corporate bonds issued for funding infrastructure projects by companies was also seen as positive by markets. * The 10-year paper is seen moving in a range of 8.75 to 8.85 percent during the rest of the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)