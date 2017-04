* USD/INR at 58.74/75 versus its close of 58.63/64 on Tuesday, as state-owned banks bought dollars on behalf of importers, while falls in local shares add to the gains. * The market expects the pair to consolidate around present levels while closely monitoring direction of foreign flows into local shares and debt. * A trader with a brokerage expects USD/INR gains to be capped at 59.30 in the near term.