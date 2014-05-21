* Shares in India's J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd surges 13 percent adding to Tuesday's 11.5 percent gain, after U.S.-based global investment management firm GMO on Monday bought about a million shares in the company in a transaction estimated at about 102.1 million rupees ($1.74 million). * GMO Emerging Domestic Opportunities Fund bought 475,037 shares of the company at an average price of 215 rupees per shares in a block deal on Monday, BSE data shows. * Also, the company on Wednesday said it has received orders worth 4.68 billion rupees from various authorities. ($1 = 58.7600 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)