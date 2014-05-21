* Shares in India's J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd surges
13 percent adding to Tuesday's 11.5 percent gain, after
U.S.-based global investment management firm GMO on Monday
bought about a million shares in the company in a transaction
estimated at about 102.1 million rupees ($1.74 million).
* GMO Emerging Domestic Opportunities Fund bought 475,037 shares
of the company at an average price of 215 rupees per shares in a
block deal on Monday, BSE data shows.
* Also, the company on Wednesday said it has received orders
worth 4.68 billion rupees from various authorities.
($1 = 58.7600 Indian Rupees)
