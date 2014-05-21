* India's BSE index falls 0.33 percent, while the
broader NSE index is down 0.35 percent, on its way to
snap a four-session winning streak a day after foreign investors
turned net sellers for the first time in about a month.
* Foreign investors sold Indian shares worth a net 1.04 billion
rupees ($17.8 million) on Tuesday, their first sales since April
16, provisional data from the NSE and SEBI showed.
* Recent outperformers fall: Larsen & Toubro declines
1.8 percent, while UltraTech Cement slumps 3.7
percent.
* The NSE bank sub-index falls 1 percent, heading for
a second day of falls on profit-taking after making a record
closing high on Monday.
* State Bank of India is down 2.2 percent and ICICI
Bank falls 1 percent.
* Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd falls 2 percent
after the USFDA said on Tuesday that the drugmaker's response to
a U.S. import ban on one of its plants lacked "sufficient
corrective actions".
