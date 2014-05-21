* India's BSE index falls 0.33 percent, while the broader NSE index is down 0.35 percent, on its way to snap a four-session winning streak a day after foreign investors turned net sellers for the first time in about a month. * Foreign investors sold Indian shares worth a net 1.04 billion rupees ($17.8 million) on Tuesday, their first sales since April 16, provisional data from the NSE and SEBI showed. * Recent outperformers fall: Larsen & Toubro declines 1.8 percent, while UltraTech Cement slumps 3.7 percent. * The NSE bank sub-index falls 1 percent, heading for a second day of falls on profit-taking after making a record closing high on Monday. * State Bank of India is down 2.2 percent and ICICI Bank falls 1 percent. * Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd falls 2 percent after the USFDA said on Tuesday that the drugmaker's response to a U.S. import ban on one of its plants lacked "sufficient corrective actions". (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)