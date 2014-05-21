* Shares of India's Bajaj Auto Ltd gain 5.5 percent, heading towards their biggest single-day gain since Jan. 20, 2012, after the motorcycle maker's management issues a better-than-expected outlook in a conference call with analysts. * "Management expects the domestic motorcycle industry to recover to 8 percent growth in FY15 with the stable (BJP) government," Credit Suisse wrote in a report on Wednesday after the call. * The projected growth would be much higher than in the previous two years, analysts say. * A Bajaj spokesman was not immediately reachable for comment. * Gains were also boosted as investors shed short positions, leading them to buy the futures contract: the motorcycle maker's May contract <BAJAK4:NS> shed 30,000 shares in outstanding positions, sending it up 4.8 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)