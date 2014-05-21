May 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Groupe Auchan SA
Issue Amount 120 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date June 3, 2024
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 100.954
Reoffer price 100.254
Yield 1.4725 pct
Spread 38 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
Payment Date June 3, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank and Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings A (S&P)
Listing Six
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN CH0244717978
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)