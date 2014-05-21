May 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Groupe Auchan SA

Issue Amount 120 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 3, 2024

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 100.954

Reoffer price 100.254

Yield 1.4725 pct

Spread 38 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date June 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank and Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings A (S&P)

Listing Six

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN CH0244717978

