May 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Nordea Bank Finland PLC

Issue Amount 70 million euro

Maturity Date May 28, 2021

Coupon 3 month Euribor + 19 basis points

Issue price Par

Payment Date May 28, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Dublin

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English and Finnish

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)