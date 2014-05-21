May 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Agence Francaise De Developpement (AFD)

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date May 28, 2026

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.844

Yield 2.265 pct

Spread 14 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the interpolated OAT (April 2026 and October 2027)

Payment Date May 28, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Goldman Sachs International,

Natixis and HSBC

Ratings AA (S&P) and AA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

