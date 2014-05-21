May 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Danske Bank AS
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date June 2, 2017
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 35bp
Reoffer price 99.88
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 39bp
Payment Date June 2, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Suisse & Danske
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing Dublin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1072384685
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)