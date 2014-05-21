May 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Danske Bank AS

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date June 2, 2017

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 35bp

Reoffer price 99.88

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 39bp

Payment Date June 2, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Suisse & Danske

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Dublin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1072384685

