May 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 500 million rand
Maturity Date September 13, 2021
Coupon 8.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.498
Payment Date June 13, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi & Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct (1.575 pct selling & 0.30 pct m&u)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
