May 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Prologis LP
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date June 2, 2026
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.138
Spread 125 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 171.3bp
over the 1.75 pct February 2024 DBR
Payment Date June 2, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, JPMorgan & RBS
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
