May 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Prologis LP

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 2, 2026

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.138

Spread 125 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 171.3bp

over the 1.75 pct February 2024 DBR

Payment Date June 2, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, JPMorgan & RBS

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

