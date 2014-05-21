May 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Corporacion Andina De Fomento (CAF)

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date May 29, 2021

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.727

Yield 1.917 pct

Spread 75 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 115bp

over the January 2021 DBR

Payment Date May 29, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Credit Agricole CIB, Credit Suisse,

Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

