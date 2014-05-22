* Indian shares are set to open higher on Thursday, following gains in global stocks. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange rise 0.4 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.9 percent. * A strong session on Wall Street led Asian shares up on Thursday, after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting reassured investors that policy makers will continue to support the world's biggest economy, depressing the safe-haven yen. * Overseas investors sold Indian shares worth of 2.66 billion rupees ($45.3 million) on Wednesday, provisional exchange data shows. * Jewellery stocks such as Titan Company on watch after the central bank eased some restrictions on gold imports that were imposed last year to counter a steep rise in the country's current account deficit. ($1 = 58.7750 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)