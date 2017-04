* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen opening little changed around 8.75-8.76 percent with an upside bias as traders may remain on the sidelines ahead of Friday's debt sale. * The 10-year bond yield had closed down 8 basis points at 8.77 percent on Wednesday and bonds posted their biggest single-day gain in a month as a period of relative underperformance of debt markets led to value-buying from long-term investors. * Profit-taking is expected during the session, as primary dealers may trim positions after an aggressive bout of purchases worth of 23.14 billion rupees ($393.70 million) on Wednesday, Clearing Corp Of India data showed. * The market will await outcome of the state bond auction for 30 billion rupees of Andhra Pradesh later in the day. * On watch: The Reserve Bank of India's 160-billion-rupee bond auction, which includes 70 billion rupees of the 10-year benchmark 2023 bonds, on Friday. * The 10-year bond yield is seen moving in a 8.75-8.80 percent band during the session. ($1 = 58.7750 Indian Rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)