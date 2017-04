* USD/INR falls to 58.60/61 versus its close of 58.7750/7850 on Wednesday, tracking gains in shares after minutes from the Fed's latest policy meeting suggested a slow withdrawal of U.S. stimulus. * However, traders anticipate the Reserve Bank of India to step in to buy dollars, curbing falls in USD/INR. * Separately, the RBI eased gold import rules on Wednesday by allowing more private agencies to ship the precious metal. * Reuters had reported earlier on Wednesday that the central bank and the finance ministry officials would recommend the new government to relax gold import rules. * The USD/INR pair is seen moving in a 58.40 to 58.90 range during the session.