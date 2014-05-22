* Barclays upgrades India's Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd to "overweight" from "equalweight" while maintaining its target at 2,801 rupees, saying recent share falls are overdone. * Dr. Reddy's shares are down 8.6 percent so far for the year, as part of a shift to domestic cyclicals from exporters and defensive sectors, compared to a 15.6 percent gain in India's broader NSE index. * Barclays says Dr. Reddy's is now trading at a discount to historical valuations and its peers, while it remains "positive" on the drug-maker's fundamentals. * Dr. Reddy's shares were up 0.3 percent as of 0416 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)