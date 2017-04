* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.76 percent as short-covering continues to aid debt prices, but caution ahead of the 160 billion rupees auction on Friday prevents a sharper fall in yields. * The 10-year paper is seen in a range of 8.75 to 8.82 percent range during the session. * Some profit-taking may be seen later in the day, after yields dropped 8 basis points in the previous session, its biggest single-day fall in more than a month. * Traders will also watch out for the rupee's moves during the session for cues. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)