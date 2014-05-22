* Maruti Suzuki India Ltd surges 5.1 percent to 2,279.60 rupees after CLSA says the stock price could double in three years in a bull scenario in which personal vehicle industry volume grows at a compounded annual growth rate of 20 percent due to pent-up demand should the economic growth pick up. * Still, CLSA says its base case remains a 14 percent industry growth in personal vehicle demand over fiscal years 2015 to 2017, although it notes "actual growth could be closer to around 20 percent." * CLSA also notes Maruti Suzuki has a "strong" product cycle starting in fiscal 2015, thus raising hopes about its market share. * CLSA reiterates Maruti as its top pick among India's automobile stocks while maintaining its 'buy' rating. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)