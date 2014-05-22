* Shares in India's Essar Oil and Essar Ports slump after the companies said they have not received any proposal from promoters for a delisting of domestic shares, according to exchange filings. * Essar Oil Ltd is down 2.9 percent and Essar Ports Ltd is lower 6.5 percent, while Essar Shipping Ltd is up 3.8 percent despite the denial. * Bloomberg on Wednesday reported the conglomerate was considering delisting all of its publicly listed companies from domestic exchanges, citing unnamed people with knowledge of the matter. * Shares of all three of the listed Essar units gained 14-15 percent each in the previous session. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)