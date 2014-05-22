* India's BSE index is up 0.58 percent, while the broader NSE index is 0.5 percent higher, rebounding from falls on Wednesday. * Coal India surges 7 percent after earlier marking a record high of 401.40 rupees after Reuters reported that the Narendra Modi government is exploring breaking up the company and opening up the sector to foreign investment to boost output and cut imports, citing two sources with knowledge of the matter. * Shares of jewellery makers surge after India's central bank eases gold import and gold metal loan rules. * Titan Co Ltd surges 8.2 percent, Gitanjali Gems gained 13.4 percent, Rajesh Exports Ltd rose 12.1 percent. * Maruti Suzuki India Ltd surges 5 percent after CLSA says the stock price could double in three years in a bull scenario in which personal vehicle industry volume grows at a compounded annual growth rate of 20 percent due to pent-up demand should the economic growth pick up. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)