* USD/INR at 58.4750/4850 versus its previous close of 58.7750/7850 on Wednesday, tracking gains in local shares. * The pair hit a session low of 58.41 after Reuters reported India's finance ministry is working on a proposal to cut the fiscal deficit to 3.8-3.9 percent of GDP, citing two finance ministry officials. * That would be below the current target of 4.1 percent of GDP set by the earlier Congress party-led government. * The USD/INR pair is seen moving in a 58.40 to 58.60 range until close.