* Shares of India's Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd fall 3.5 percent after the company's European unit Samvardhana Motherson B.V. posted an operating margin of 4.6 percent in the January-March quarter, according to Reuters calculations from the results, lagging some analysts estimates. * Dealers said markets had expected an operating margin of 6 percent at Samvardhana Motherson, company data shows. * Motherson Sumi said quarterly consolidated net profit rose by 55 percent to 3.03 billion rupees ($51.6 million). ($1 = 58.7750 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)