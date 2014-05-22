BRIEF-Matsui Securities FY nonconsolidated net profit is seen at about 11 billion yen - Nikkei
* Matsui Securities fy nonconsolidated net profit is seen at about 11 billion yen ($101 million), down 25% from the previous year - Nikkei
May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB)
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date May 27, 2024
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 100.58
Reoffer price 100.58
Yield 2.06 pct
Payment Date May 27, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BLB
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000BLB2TB5
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Matsui Securities fy nonconsolidated net profit is seen at about 11 billion yen ($101 million), down 25% from the previous year - Nikkei
* ServisFirst Bancshares Inc announces results for first quarter 2017