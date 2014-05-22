May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Groupama SA

Issue Amount 1.1 billion euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 6.375 pct

Reoffer price Par

Spread 477 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date May 28, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank and HSBC

Ratings BB (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0011896513

