BRIEF-Matsui Securities FY nonconsolidated net profit is seen at about 11 billion yen - Nikkei
* Matsui Securities fy nonconsolidated net profit is seen at about 11 billion yen ($101 million), down 25% from the previous year - Nikkei
May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Groupama SA
Issue Amount 1.1 billion euro
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 6.375 pct
Reoffer price Par
Spread 477 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
Payment Date May 28, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank and HSBC
Ratings BB (Fitch)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
ISIN FR0011896513
* ServisFirst Bancshares Inc announces results for first quarter 2017