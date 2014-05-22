May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Credit Agricole Home Loan SFH

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 5, 2024

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 100.137

Reoffer price 99.437

Spread 8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date June 5, 2014

Lead Manager(s) UBS and Credit Agricole CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Six

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law French

Negative Pledge Yes

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN CH0243273759

