May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Cassa Depositi E Perstiti SPA (CDP)

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date May 31, 2021

Coupon 2.75 pct

Issue price 99.799

Reoffer price 99.799

Spread 163 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 203.5 basis points

Over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR

Payment Date May 29, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, JP Morgan, Nomura, UBS Investment Bank and

Unicredit Bank

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),

BBB (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)