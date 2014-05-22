May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Cassa Depositi E Perstiti SPA (CDP)
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date May 31, 2021
Coupon 2.75 pct
Issue price 99.799
Reoffer price 99.799
Spread 163 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 203.5 basis points
Over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR
Payment Date May 29, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, JP Morgan, Nomura, UBS Investment Bank and
Unicredit Bank
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),
BBB (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
