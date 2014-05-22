May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million euros
Maturity Date January 15, 2021
Coupon 3 month Euribor + 20 basis points
Reoffer price 100.404
Discount Margin 3 month Euribor + 14 basis points
Payment Date May 30, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Dekabank, Deutsche Bank, Nomura and RBC CM
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 12.5 cents
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 1.05 billion euros when fungible
ISIN XS0907250509
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)