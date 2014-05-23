* Indian shares are set to open higher on Thursday, tracking
continued optimism ahead of Narendra Modi swearing-in ceremony
as the country's prime minister on Monday, while positive Asian
shares may also help.
* NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange
rise 0.2 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan
index gains 0.16 percent.
* Asian shares edged up to one-year highs on Friday as investors
lapped up signs of improving momentum in the world's biggest
economies, with Tokyo's Nikkei poised to score its first weekly
gain in over a month thanks to a weaker yen.
* Also, traders say the central bank's move to ease gold import
rules and finance ministry's proposal for the new government to
rein-in the fiscal deficit in its first budget continue to help
sentiment.
* However, Deutsche Bank downgraded Indian stocks to "neutral"
from "neutral/overweight" relative to other global emerging
markets, saying valuations appear "very stretched" against lower
GDP growth.
* Overseas investors sold Indian shares worth of 2.95 billion
rupees ($50.4 million) on Thursday, provisional exchange data
shows.
* Oil stocks would be on watch after the government ordered oil
companies to provide $11.4 billion subsidy for 2013/14 to help
cover losses of state retailers that sell fuels at cheaper rates
- a jump of 12 percent from the previous year, a source with
knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
* Hindalco Industries would be on watch after unit
Novelis is making good progress on its target to source nearly
all of its metal from recycling by 2020, cutting reliance on
primary material caught up in warehouse backlogs, an executive
said.
* Earnings on Friday: State Bank of India and ITC Ltd
($1 = 58.5050 Indian Rupees)
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)