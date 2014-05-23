* Indian shares are set to open higher on Thursday, tracking continued optimism ahead of Narendra Modi swearing-in ceremony as the country's prime minister on Monday, while positive Asian shares may also help. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange rise 0.2 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.16 percent. * Asian shares edged up to one-year highs on Friday as investors lapped up signs of improving momentum in the world's biggest economies, with Tokyo's Nikkei poised to score its first weekly gain in over a month thanks to a weaker yen. * Also, traders say the central bank's move to ease gold import rules and finance ministry's proposal for the new government to rein-in the fiscal deficit in its first budget continue to help sentiment. * However, Deutsche Bank downgraded Indian stocks to "neutral" from "neutral/overweight" relative to other global emerging markets, saying valuations appear "very stretched" against lower GDP growth. * Overseas investors sold Indian shares worth of 2.95 billion rupees ($50.4 million) on Thursday, provisional exchange data shows. * Oil stocks would be on watch after the government ordered oil companies to provide $11.4 billion subsidy for 2013/14 to help cover losses of state retailers that sell fuels at cheaper rates - a jump of 12 percent from the previous year, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday. * Hindalco Industries would be on watch after unit Novelis is making good progress on its target to source nearly all of its metal from recycling by 2020, cutting reliance on primary material caught up in warehouse backlogs, an executive said. * Earnings on Friday: State Bank of India and ITC Ltd ($1 = 58.5050 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)