* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen opening around 8.69-8.70 percent compared with its last close of 8.71 percent, with some buying momentum continuing, although a sharper fall is unlikely before Friday's debt sale due later in the day. * Bond yields fell 7 basis points on Thursday after Reuters reported that the finance ministry was working on a proposal for the new government to rein-in the fiscal deficit in its first budget, citing two senior officials. * Traders will watch for demand for bonds at the 160-billion-rupee ($2.73 billion) auction to get further direction. * State-owned banks were net sellers in the secondary market on Thursday, trimming holdings to the tune of 37.68 billion rupees, data from the Clearing Corp of India showed. * Some traders expect consolidation after the auction through mild profit taking. * The 10-year bond yield is seen moving in an 8.67-8.75 percent band during the session. ($1 = 58.5050 Indian Rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)