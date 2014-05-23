* USD/INR may open weaker around 58.38 versus its close of 58.4675/4775 on Thursday, tracking likely strength in local stocks following gains in Asian markets on improved risk appetite after confluence of positive economic data. * Asian shares edged up to one-year highs as investors lapped up signs of improving momentum in the world's biggest economies, with Tokyo's Nikkei poised to score its first weekly gain in over a month thanks to a weaker yen. * The market anticipates the Reserve Bank of India to step in to buy dollars to check the rupee's strength. * The pair was at 58.41/43 in the spot NDF market in Singapore. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange rise 0.22 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index up 0.18 percent. * The index of the dollar against six major currencies down 0.01 percent. * The USD/INR pair is seen moving in a 58.35 to 58.65 range during the session.