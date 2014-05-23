* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.70 percent as buying momentum continues, though a sharper fall in yields is unlikely ahead of the debt sale later in the day. * The government is selling 160 billion rupees worth of bonds including 70 billion rupees of the benchmark paper. * Bond yields ended 6 basis points lower on Thursday after Reuters reported that the finance ministry was working on a proposal for the new government to rein in the fiscal deficit in its first budget, citing two senior officials. * The 10-year bond yield is seen moving in an 8.65-8.73 percent band during the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)