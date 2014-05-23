* India's BSE index is up 0.7 percent, while the
broader NSE index is 0.5 percent higher.
* Power stocks gain on hopes Narendra Modi, India's incoming
prime minister, would focus on removing bottlenecks in the
sector, dealers say.
* NTPC Ltd gains 2.1 percent, while Tata Power Co
is up 2.5 percent
* ITC edges up 0.7 percent and State Bank of India
is up 0.5 percent, ahead of respective Jan-March
earnings later in the day.
* Reliance Communications surges 3.6 percent after the
Financial Times reported that the Indian company was in talks
with China's Citic Telecom over an undersea cable
joint venture, citing unnamed people familiar with the talks.
* Coal India Ltd gains 1.2 percent, adding to
Thursday's 5.1 percent surge, after Reuters reported that prime
minister-designate Narendra Modi was exploring an overhaul of
the state behemoth, a step that an investor said would unlock
more value in the firm.
