* India's BSE index is up 0.7 percent, while the broader NSE index is 0.5 percent higher. * Power stocks gain on hopes Narendra Modi, India's incoming prime minister, would focus on removing bottlenecks in the sector, dealers say. * NTPC Ltd gains 2.1 percent, while Tata Power Co is up 2.5 percent * ITC edges up 0.7 percent and State Bank of India is up 0.5 percent, ahead of respective Jan-March earnings later in the day. * Reliance Communications surges 3.6 percent after the Financial Times reported that the Indian company was in talks with China's Citic Telecom over an undersea cable joint venture, citing unnamed people familiar with the talks. * Coal India Ltd gains 1.2 percent, adding to Thursday's 5.1 percent surge, after Reuters reported that prime minister-designate Narendra Modi was exploring an overhaul of the state behemoth, a step that an investor said would unlock more value in the firm. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)