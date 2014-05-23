* Shares in India's Ashoka Buildcon Ltd surge as much
as 14.7 percent to a record high of 152 rupees after U.S.-based
global investment management firm GMO bought 1.5 million shares
in the company on Thursday in a transaction estimated at about
183 million rupees ($3.13 million).
* GMO Emerging Domestic Opportunities Fund bought the shares at
an average price of 122 rupees per share in a block deal, NSE
data shows.
* On Monday, GMO bought about half a million shares in J Kumar
Infraprojects, another midcap infrastructure company.
* Ashoka Buildcon shares up 9.6 percent at 145.15 rupees as of
0435 GMT.
($1 = 58.5050 Indian Rupees)
