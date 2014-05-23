* Shares in India's Ashoka Buildcon Ltd surge as much as 14.7 percent to a record high of 152 rupees after U.S.-based global investment management firm GMO bought 1.5 million shares in the company on Thursday in a transaction estimated at about 183 million rupees ($3.13 million). * GMO Emerging Domestic Opportunities Fund bought the shares at an average price of 122 rupees per share in a block deal, NSE data shows. * On Monday, GMO bought about half a million shares in J Kumar Infraprojects, another midcap infrastructure company. * Ashoka Buildcon shares up 9.6 percent at 145.15 rupees as of 0435 GMT. ($1 = 58.5050 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)