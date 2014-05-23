* USD/INR recovers from an 11-month low of 58.3650 hit earlier in the session as the Reserve Bank of India is spotted buying dollars via state-run lenders, according to traders. * USD/INR now trading at 58.5050/5150 versus its close of 58.4675/4775 on Thursday. * However, further gains in USD/INR could be capped by strength in local stocks. * The pair is seen moving in a 58.35 to 58.60 range during the session. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)