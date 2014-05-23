* J.P.Morgan expects USD/INR to test 57 per dollar in the next three months as Narendra Modi's sweeping electoral victory "is a more transformational outcome for India macro than most could have imagined" and will thus attract foreign inflows. * The bank adds it expects Modi to fight inflation through administrative measures, and the focus on the RBI should reduce. * As a result, J.P.Morgan recommends receiving 5-year OIS , expecting the rate to fall 25-50 bps, inverting the swap curve further. * However, J.P.Morgan warns that higher borrowing from the new government could hurt longer-tenure bonds and recommends investors stick to the 5-year government bonds for carry.