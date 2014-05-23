BRIEF-Bharat Heavy Electricals gets order from Power Grid
* Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd says gets order worth 13.60 billion rupees from Power Grid
* J.P.Morgan expects USD/INR to test 57 per dollar in the next three months as Narendra Modi's sweeping electoral victory "is a more transformational outcome for India macro than most could have imagined" and will thus attract foreign inflows. * The bank adds it expects Modi to fight inflation through administrative measures, and the focus on the RBI should reduce. * As a result, J.P.Morgan recommends receiving 5-year OIS , expecting the rate to fall 25-50 bps, inverting the swap curve further. * However, J.P.Morgan warns that higher borrowing from the new government could hurt longer-tenure bonds and recommends investors stick to the 5-year government bonds for carry.
* Says awarded an order of Rs. 19 crore for supply of LED bulbs from EESL tender Source text: http://bit.ly/2jWAJc1 Further company coverage:
** Ajanta Pharma Ltd dives as much as 14.55 pct to 1,526.65 rupees, lowest since July 4, 2016