* Shares of India's Ashok Leyland Ltd surged as much as 11.8 percent to their highest in more than two years after the company's January-March operating profit of 1.84 billion rupees ($31.5 million) beat some analysts estimates. * The commercial vehicles maker posted an operating loss of 969 million rupees in the October-December quarter, according to Reuters calculations based on the results. * The company made a net profit of 3.63 billion rupees in its fourth quarter ended March, compared with 1.50 billion rupees a year earlier. ($1 = 58.5050 Indian Rupees)