* Shares of India's Ashok Leyland Ltd surged as much
as 11.8 percent to their highest in more than two years after
the company's January-March operating profit of 1.84 billion
rupees ($31.5 million) beat some analysts estimates.
* The commercial vehicles maker posted an operating loss of 969
million rupees in the October-December quarter, according to
Reuters calculations based on the results.
* The company made a net profit of 3.63 billion rupees in its
fourth quarter ended March, compared with 1.50 billion rupees a
year earlier.
($1 = 58.5050 Indian Rupees)
