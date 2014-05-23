* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.69 percent as investors and traders continue to buy debt with the results of the 160-billion-rupee auction now in focus. * The government is selling 160 billion rupees worth of bonds including 70 billion rupees of the benchmark paper. The results of the auction are due soon. * Bond yields ended 6 basis points lower on Thursday after Reuters reported that the finance ministry was working on a proposal for the new government to rein in the fiscal deficit in its first budget, citing two senior officials. * The 10-year bond yield is seen moving in an 8.65-8.73 percent band during the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)