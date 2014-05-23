BRIEF-India cenbank sets minimum underwriting commitments for Jan 27 bond auction
* India cenbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 480 million rupees for 2022 bonds
* India's BSE index is up 1.1 percent, while the broader NSE index is 1 percent higher. * State Bank of India surged as much as 10 percent to its highest level since May 2011 after the lender's net non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets fell to 2.57 percent in the March quarter from 3.24 percent in the preceding quarter. * Hopes of reforms by the new government continue to drive shares, with NTPC Ltd up 2.1 percent and Tata Power Co rising 2.5 percent. * Reliance Communications surges 5 percent after the Financial Times reported the Indian company was in talks with China's Citic Telecom over an undersea cable joint venture, citing unnamed people familiar with the talks. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Concerns over Trump's protectionist stance dent dollar * Market awaits details on possible U.S. fiscal stimulus * Won rises to highest in nearly 7 weeks * Taiwan dollar and Thai baht hit multi-month highs (Adds text, updates prices) By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, Jan 24 Asian currencies rose on Tuesday, as the dollar was dented by concerns over U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist trade stance and investors awaited more details on his fiscal policy plans
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/04.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/02.50 03.57% 02.68% 04.02% (Jan 23) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.68% 02.68% 02.68% -------------------------------------------------------