* India's BSE index is up 1.1 percent, while the broader NSE index is 1 percent higher. * State Bank of India surged as much as 10 percent to its highest level since May 2011 after the lender's net non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets fell to 2.57 percent in the March quarter from 3.24 percent in the preceding quarter. * Hopes of reforms by the new government continue to drive shares, with NTPC Ltd up 2.1 percent and Tata Power Co rising 2.5 percent. * Reliance Communications surges 5 percent after the Financial Times reported the Indian company was in talks with China's Citic Telecom over an undersea cable joint venture, citing unnamed people familiar with the talks.