* India's debt and foreign exchange markets are expected to
extend gains after hitting multi-month highs as Modi is set to
be sworn in as the country's prime minister on Monday.
* Investors will closely scrutinise Modi's cabinet appointments,
especially his choice for finance minister, widely expected to
go to former commerce minister Arun Jaitley.
* Comments on the fiscal deficit will be especially important
with investors also likely to scrutinise any plans to curb
inflation.
* The 10-year bond yield is expected to move in a
8.50 to 8.70 percent range next week after falling to a 4-month
low.
* The partially convertible rupee is seen holding in a
57.70 per dollar to 58.80 per dollar range after hitting an
11-month high.
* India is also due to report GDP data for the March quarter on
Friday, although markets are now squarely focused on how Modi
will kickstart growth in the months ahead.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
Mon: Swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi
Wed: Money supply and reserve money data
Fri: Jan-March GDP (1200 GMT)
Foreign exchange reserves, bank credit (1130 GMT)
Infrastructure output data for April
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)