* India's debt and foreign exchange markets are expected to extend gains after hitting multi-month highs as Modi is set to be sworn in as the country's prime minister on Monday. * Investors will closely scrutinise Modi's cabinet appointments, especially his choice for finance minister, widely expected to go to former commerce minister Arun Jaitley. * Comments on the fiscal deficit will be especially important with investors also likely to scrutinise any plans to curb inflation. * The 10-year bond yield is expected to move in a 8.50 to 8.70 percent range next week after falling to a 4-month low. * The partially convertible rupee is seen holding in a 57.70 per dollar to 58.80 per dollar range after hitting an 11-month high. * India is also due to report GDP data for the March quarter on Friday, although markets are now squarely focused on how Modi will kickstart growth in the months ahead. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Mon: Swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi Wed: Money supply and reserve money data Fri: Jan-March GDP (1200 GMT) Foreign exchange reserves, bank credit (1130 GMT) Infrastructure output data for April (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)