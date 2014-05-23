* Indian shares may look to extend gains in the first half of next week as Narendra Modi is set to be sworn in as the country's prime minister on Monday. * The first task for Modi will be to pick a new cabinet, with the finance ministry expected to go to former commerce minister Arun Jaitley. * Comments on the fiscal deficit, inflation, and the relationship with central bank Governor Raghuram Rajan will be of prime importance to investors. * That could help sustain gains for the BSE index, which on Friday became the best performing equity index in Asia-Pacific for 2014. * However, the second half of the week could be volatile given the expiry of May derivatives contracts, and a slew of key earnings such as Tata Motors Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Coal India Ltd.