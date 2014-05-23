* Indian shares may look to extend gains in the first half of
next week as Narendra Modi is set to be sworn in as the
country's prime minister on Monday.
* The first task for Modi will be to pick a new cabinet, with
the finance ministry expected to go to former commerce minister
Arun Jaitley.
* Comments on the fiscal deficit, inflation, and the
relationship with central bank Governor Raghuram Rajan will be
of prime importance to investors.
* That could help sustain gains for the BSE index,
which on Friday became the best performing equity index in
Asia-Pacific for 2014.
* However, the second half of the week could be volatile given
the expiry of May derivatives contracts, and a slew of key
earnings such as Tata Motors Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical
Industries Ltd and Coal India Ltd.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
Mon: Swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi
Canara Bank earnings
Tues: Oil India, Jet Airways results
Wed: Bharat Heavy Electricals earnings
Thurs: Expiry of May derivatives
Earnings: Tata Power Co, Tata Motors,
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Power Grid
Corp, Oil and Natural Gas Corp, Coal
India, Cipla, DLF
Fri: Jan-March GDP (1200 GMT)
Earnings: Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra and Mahindra
Infrastructure output data for April
