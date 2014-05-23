BRIEF-Kunwu Jiuding Investment Holdings sees FY 2016 net profit up 100 pct to 120 pct
* Comments the acquisition is the main reason for the forecast
May 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Nykredit Realkredit A/S
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date June 3, 2036
Coupon 4.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.994
Reoffer Yield 4.001 pct
Spread 285 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 325.18bp
Over the 2.5 pct Jan 2021 DBR
Payment Date June 3, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, JPMorgan, Natixis, Nykredit
Markets and Unicredit
Ratings A (S&P) and A (Fitch)
Listing Ireland
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law English
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS1073143932
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Comments the acquisition is the main reason for the forecast
Jan 24 Australian shares finished higher on Tuesday, helped by materials, with iron ore, copper and gold prices lifted by the weak U.S. dollar.
JAKARTA, Jan 24 Goldman Sachs filed a $1 billion counter lawsuit on Tuesday against an Indonesian businessman who is seeking damages from the U.S. bank for conducting what he called "unlawful" trades in the shares of a property firm.